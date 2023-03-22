BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins Foundation, Brad Marchand, and a Canadian artist are teaming up to raffle off limited edition artwork to benefit a former Milton Academy hockey player who suffered a spinal injury on the ice in 2021.

The “Marchy” Art Print Raffle is being held in support of former Milton Academy hockey player Jake Thibeault, who was injured as a senior and is still recovering and needs extensive physical therapy.

Bruins Foundation President Bob Sweeney said, “He’s got a great personality, he works hard each and every day.”

There are 63 limited edition prints in the raffle that have been signed by Bruins star Brad Marchand.

You can get a ticket by texting Bruins to 76278 or at bruinsraffles.com.

