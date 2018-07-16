Bruins foundation to hold raffle to support fallen Weymouth police officer

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins Foundation announced Monday that it will hold a raffle to support the family of fallen Weymouth police officer Michael Chesna.

The foundation will raffle off a foursome for the 15th annual Boston Bruins Golf Tournament at the International in Bolton on Sept. 4, according to a press release issued Monday.

The winner of the raffle will participate in the tournament and will have their foursome paired with a Bruins celebrity.

Tickets can be purchased at BostonBruins.com/raffles.

The raffle closes July 27 at 5 p.m.

