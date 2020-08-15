Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask opts out of NHL season

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask has announced that he will be opting out of the hockey season.

In a statement on Saturday, Rask said he wants to be on the ice but “there are things more important” than playing at the moment.

“I want to be with my teammates competing, but at this moment there are things more important than hockey in my life, and that is being with my family,” the statement said.

“I want to thank the Bruins and my teammates for their support and wish them success,” Rask said.

#NHLBruins goalie Tuukka Rask has opted out of the NHL's Return to Play: pic.twitter.com/r3c7wjaTwR — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 15, 2020

