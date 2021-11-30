BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy has been placed in the National Hockey League’s COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Tuesday.

Cassidy will not be behind the bench when the Bruins host the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night at TD Garden.

The NHL on Monday also suspended Bruins forward Brad Marchand for three games for slew-footing Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)