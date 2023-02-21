BOSTON (WHDH) - The Bruins have honored David Krejci for playing in 1,000 NFL games with the team.

Krejci, who hit the achievement last month, was recognized during a pre-game ceremony at TD Garden on Monday. He is the seventh player to reach the milestone for the Bruins.

“It’s pretty impressive, 1,000 games in the NHL, but to do it with one team is even more impressive,” said Bruins President Cam Neely.

During Monday’s ceremony, Krejci was joined on the ice by his wife and two children. He was also gifted several items to commemorate the accomplishment, including a Tiffany crystal from the NHL and a silver stick, a custom painting highlighting his career, a personalized Rolex watch, and an engraved bottle of wine from the Bruins.

Krejci says it was a night he will never forget.

“It was more than I expected,” Krejci said. “It was a pretty special moment.

The longtime Bruin gave gifts to all his teammates before the game as well, including hats, a Louis Vitton bag, and a bottle of wine. Krejci says he would not have reached this achievement without their support.

“This is not about me, it is about them, it’s about my team, it’s about this team,” he said.

Krejci’s wife was also presented with a necklace featuring her husband’s jersey number 46 and the number 1,000 on behalf of the Bruins’ wives and girlfriends.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)