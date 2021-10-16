BOSTON (WHDH) -

When the Boston Bruins take the ice tonight for their home opener at the TD Garden, they’ll be paying tribute to a fallen former player.

The team will honor Dorchester native Jimmy Hayes, who died at the age of 31 this summer. Hayes won a national championship with Boston College and played for seven seasons in the NHL, including with the Bruins.

Every player’s helmet will display a sticker with Hayes’ number 11 during the opening game.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox