When the Boston Bruins take the ice tonight for their home opener at the TD Garden, they’ll be paying tribute to a fallen former player.

The team will honor Dorchester native Jimmy Hayes, who died at the age of 31 this summer. Hayes won a national championship with Boston College and played for seven seasons in the NHL, including with the Bruins.

Every player’s helmet will display a sticker with Hayes’ number 11 during the opening game.

