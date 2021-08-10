BOSTON (WHDH) - Members of the Boston Bruins are teaming up with the city to hold hockey clinics.

Former Bruin Andrew Raycroft is helping coach the clinics, which will be held every Tuesday in August at Marcella Playground in Roxbury.

The clinics are being held in honor of Willie O’Ree, who broke the NHL’s color barrier in 1958 when he made his debut with the Bruins and played 45 games with the team.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)