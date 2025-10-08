BOSTON (WHDH) - The Marco Sturm era is set to begin in the nation’s capital Wednesday night, and the Bruins’ new head coach is preaching patience for a franchise that’s coming off a last place finish for the first time in 18 seasons.

“I’m not gonna say we gotta make the playoffs or we gotta be in a playoffs spot in November, we this and that, no no no,” Sturm said. “I want to see us grow… I want my players to play that way, we all want them to play and get that identity back.”

It hasn’t taken very long for Sturm’s message to resonate inside the B’s locker room.

“[We’re] gonna be very competitive, I said that day one [when] we came back to Boston,” Bruins right winger David Pastrnak said. “We’re gonna be very hard to play against every single night, make sure we play together, go and don’t look too far ahead.”

Despite the buy-in form his players, Sturm cautions there will be growing pains to start the season.

“We’re still gonna make mistakes, we just, [we’re] just not there yet,” Sturm said. “We can’t fix everything overnight we know that, but as long as we continue to get better everyday, I’m fine with that and forget about wins and losses.”

“Season is long, and ah, can’t take everything you have for granted, so you know, stay in the moment and take it game-by-game,” Pastrnak said. “Leave it out there every single night.”

