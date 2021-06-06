BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Bruins forward David Krejci was fined $5,000 for slashing New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal.

Krejci slashed Barzal during Game 4 of the teams’ Second Round Series in New York on Saturday, according to the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety.

The incident occurred at 11:13 of the second period.

The money Krejci will have to pay goes to the National Hockey League Department of Player Safety.

