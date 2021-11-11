BOSTON (WHDH) - A lucky Bruins fan was gifted a puck by left winger Jake DeBrusk after losing a game of rock, paper scissors during pre-game warmups on Tuesday night.

18-year-old Natalie Zicko captured DeBrusk’s attention with a sign that read, “Hey #74. Rock, Paper, Scissors (Best 2 Out of 3). You Win = Oreos. I Win= Your Stick.”

“I’ve never seen someone do an ultimatum type of thing where you would trade,” Zicko said. “So I decided to do it that way, that way he had more of a desire to do it.”

After DeBrusk won the game, Zicko could be soon tossing a package of Oreos onto the ice.

Even though Zicko lost, the left winger didn’t make her leave empty-handed, gifting her an official Boston Bruins puck.

“I didn’t expect all of this to happen,” Zicko said.

The teenager said she wants to challenge DeBrusk to another game of rock, paper, scissors and hopes she will take the victory.

