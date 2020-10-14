Bruins legend auctioning off personal collection of hockey memorabilia

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Bruins legend is auctioning items from his personal collection of hockey memorabilia.

Forward Derek Sanderson, who played with the Bruins from 1968-1972, helped Boston clinch its first Stanley Cup in 29 years during that time.

Some of the 74-year-old’s artifacts that are up for grabs at Classic Auctions include a game jersey that he wore for the Bruins during the playoffs in 1972, a Stanley Cup trophy, and a Price of Wales trophy.

