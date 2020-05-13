Bruins legend Bobby Orr surprises super fan with Mother’s Day phone call

A local woman scored a once-in-a-lifetime phone call with Bruin’s legend Bobby Orr thanks to her sister-in-law who entered a raffle raising money for coronavirus relief.

Collette Pelletier said she assumed it was a prank call when “Orr, Robert, Jupiter Florida” scrolled across her caller-ID.

But, what she took to be a joke turned out to be the real thing and all at once she was on the phone with a sports icon.

“Very easy-going chatted away. Just talked about his family down in Florida, and his kids,’ Pelletier said. “He was quite charming.”

Pelletier’s sister-in-law Sue signed her up as a way to donate to a good cause.

‘It sounded like a great thing to contribute to because it was raising money for front line and first responders, so I bought some raffle tickets,” Sue said.

When she won the grand prize, a Mother’s Day call from Bobby Orr, she offered that to the biggest Bruins fan she could think of.

“She is just an absolute die-hard, been a Bruins fan her entire life,’ Sue said.

In addition to the phone call, Sue and her husband will be getting a replica of the Bobby Orr statue that sits outside the TD Garden.

To them, it is just the icing on the cake of an already unforgettable experience.

“I don’t think that smile has come off her face, because she called me as soon as they hung up and you could just hear it in her voice,” Sue said of Pelletier.

