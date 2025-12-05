FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Former Bruins defenceman Zdeno Chara traded in his hockey stick for a paddle Friday to help celebrate the opening of a new pickleball facility at Patriot Place in Foxboro.

“I’m really excited for them. This is going to be great.” Chara said.

Eleveno will offer year-round play on nine professional courts, three outdoors and six inside. The facility has a bar, restaurant, and beer garden for players to unwind. Guests can also do some shopping at their pro shop, and enjoy other special amenities.

Jodi Cullity, the Founder and Operator of Eleveno, says pickleball is all about community and players of all skill levels are welcome.

“We want this to be your new community home, you don’t need to know the rules of pickleball, you don’t even have to know how to play pickleball, we just want you to come, have a good time,” said Cullity.

Chara appeared to be having a great time — and said it’s a fun experience for athletes of all ages.

“I think it’s an amazing sport, one of the fastest growing sports in the world,” he said. “And it provides opportunities for age groups from kids, to elderly people to be involved, to be active, to connect, to interact, and be fit!”

Eleveno is hosting a winter classic tournament this weekend.

