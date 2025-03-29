BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Bruins Alumni and the Pete Frates Family Foundation teamed up to raise money Saturday for ALS research by hitting the ice for a charity game at Warrior Ice Arena.

The Bruins Alumni, led by Captain and Hall of Famer Ray Bourque, faced off against the Blue Line Blues, a team comprised of former and current competitive ice hockey players who are helping to raise awareness and funds for families who have been presented with challenges, both personal and financial, to members afflicted with ALS.

Bourque said it’s all about “finding ways to raise money for a great cause, it’s a horrible disease.”

The Frates Foundation says events like this help raise money and awareness about the work toward a cure.

Steve DiGiuseppe, who is living with ALS, was on hand for the game along with his young family to show his support for the cause.

“I have two little kids so that keeps you wild and crazy and busy so there’s no slowing down and we keep the fight every day,” he said.

The event raised $65,000 for the cause. Organizers would like to make it an annual event.

Learn more: https://bourquefamilyfoundation.org/

