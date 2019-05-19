Bruins legends host bowling event to strike out cancer

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Bruins legends traded in their sticks and pucks for bowling balls and pins Sunday to help strike out cancer.

The Bruins Foundation held their fourth annual “Bowl with a Bruin” event at Wamesit Lanes in Tewksbury to raise money for cancer research.

“The best part about this event is that everyone can bowl,” the foundations executive director Bob Sweeney said. “It seems to really have caught on.”

The former Bruins know how important events like these can be.

Sweeny’s wife Chrissy was treated at Dana-Farber cancer institute for breast cancer earlier in the year.

“Everybody just put so much into it, ” she said. “The fact that the Bruins do that, and now it has touched us, it means a lot to everybody.”

Players like Ray Bourque and Rick Middleton may have skills on the ice but hitting the 10-pins proved challenging.

“I’m horrible,” Middleton said. “I just come for the fun of it.”

While supporting the cause, the legends say they are excited about the 2019 post-season success.

“The reason that they’re winning is because they are getting it from everywhere. Goaltending, special teams, first-line, fourth line, everybody is donating something at the right time,” Middleton said. “When they need a power play goal, they’re getting it. When they need the big save, they’re getting it. That is how you win a Stanley Cup.”

