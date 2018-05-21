TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Bruins legends traded in their sticks and pucks for bowling balls and pins Sunday to help strike out cancer.

The Bruins Foundation Pan-Mass bike team held their third annual “Bowl with a Bruin” at Wamesit Lanes in Tewksbury to raise money for cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

“I have to say this is the biggest gathering of alumni that I’ve ever seen since I’ve been associated with the alumni,” said Bob Sweeney, executive director of the Bruins Foundation.

Each team of four was matched up with a former Bruins player or a local celebrity.

Players like Ray Bourque and Rick Middleton may have skills on the ice but hitting the 10-pins proved challenging.

“It’s a great cause; a fun event,” Bourque said. “I can’t say I bowled too well today so far and it’s not something I do very often, but it’s different and it’s good being out here.”

This year, organizers of the event hope to raise more than $400,000 for Dana-Farber.

