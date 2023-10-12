BOSTON (WHDH) - Before the puck dropped on the Bruins’ 100th year of hockey Wednesday, former players showed up at TD Garden for a “gold carpet” event.

The Bruins took the ice Wednesday night, defeating the Chicago Blackhawks in the first game of their centennial season.

Speaking earlier in the day, recently retired former Bruins player Patrice Bergeron said “it’s always good to be back.”

“To be a part of this franchise with the history behind it is pretty special,” Bergeron said.

“There’s not a lot of us left and I wanted to see the guys that are,” said Phil Esposito. “But this is incredible and I’m glad I came.”

Fans lined up to see some of the players who are part of the Bruins’ storied history.

“That’s one of the best things,” said former Bruins player Adam Oates. “You get to see all the guys that you know or the guys you played with…[It’s] a lot of fun,”

Hard to miss were Bruins legends Derek Sanderson and Bobby Orr, who both made an appearance.

“It’s cool to see all the old players,” said Bruins fan Buddy Ricci. “I love it.”

The Boston Bruins organization is the first NHL club in the US to celebrate 100 years.

On Wednesday, faithful fans said they were counting on many more seasons to come.

As part of their anniversary, the Bruins are hosting a number of community events scheduled to wrap up in early December.

