Bruins, March of Dimes gift military mothers-to-be with dream baby shower

Fifty military mothers-to-be received a surprise from the Boston Bruins and the March of Dimes at a special baby shower on Sunday.

“I think they think that they’re coming in, that they’re going to receive a basket, have a little bit of a lunch, just have a nice day where they’re actually pampered, but instead they’ll walk out with things that they’ll actually need,” Julie Cassidy, wife of the Bruins head coach, said.

The women gifted the mothers-to-be with more than $50,000 worth of baby supplies, including books, diapers, baby monitors and deluxe travel strollers from Boston’s own UPPAbaby.

“Families in need and families who make special sacrifices, like the military families, we’re just really happy to support however we can,” Lauren Monahan, of UPPAbaby, said.

This was the fourth year for the Mission Healthy Baby Shower, giving these families stationed in New England a chance to celebrate.

“It means a lot to me,” Kathryn Spade, a military member, said. “I’m not around any family and I don’t have a lot of friends up where I’m at because we’re stationed a little secure from everybody else, so this is nice to have a baby shower.”

