Bruins’ Matt Grzelcyk cleared to play in Game 7 of Stanley Cup, will be game-time decision

Boston Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk, left, celebrates his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes with David Krejci during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference final series, Sunday, May 12, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk has been medically cleared to play in Game 7 of the Stanely Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues at TD Garden on Wednesday night.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters Wednesday morning that Grzelcyk will be a game-time decision but thinks he likely “will go in” for Connor Clifton.

Grzelcyk was taken to a hospital after taking a hit to the head late in the first period of their Game 2 loss earlier in the series. He was placed in the concussion protocol.

Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist was suspended for Game 3 of the series after smashing Grzelcyk into the glass.

The Charlestown native has practiced in recent days but has not appeared in a game since the injury.

Game 7 is slated to get underway at 8 p.m.

