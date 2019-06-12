Bruins’ Matt Grzelcyk cleared to play in Game 7 of Stanley Cup, will be game-time decision

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk has been medically cleared to play in Game 7 of the Stanely Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues at TD Garden on Wednesday night.
Head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters Wednesday morning that Grzelcyk will be a game-time decision but thinks he likely “will go in” for Connor Clifton.
Grzelcyk was taken to a hospital after taking a hit to the head late in the first period of their Game 2 loss earlier in the series. He was placed in the concussion protocol.
Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist was suspended for Game 3 of the series after smashing Grzelcyk into the glass.
The Charlestown native has practiced in recent days but has not appeared in a game since the injury.
Game 7 is slated to get underway at 8 p.m.
