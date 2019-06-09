Bruins’ Matt Grzelcyk ruled out for must-win Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final

Boston Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk lies injured on the ice during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy says defenseman Matt Grzelcyk will not play in the team’s must-win Stanley Cup Final game against St. Louis on Sunday night.

Grzelcyk was taken to a hospital after taking a hit to the head late in the first period of their Game 2 loss. He was placed in the concussion protocol.

Despite sporting a non-contact jersey in practice this week, Grzelcyk has not yet been cleared by the team’s medical staff for full participation.

Defenseman Steven Kampfer will also be scratched from the lineup because Cassidy says the team will be returning to six defensemen and 12 forwards.

Winger Karson Kuhlman will be inserted into the lineup.

The Bruins trail the Blues three-games-to-two in the best-of-seven series.

Game 6 is slated to get underway at 8 p.m.

— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 9, 2019

