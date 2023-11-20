BOSTON (WHDH) - Bruins veteran winger Milan Lucci is set to be arraigned on a criminal charge in Boston Municipal Court today.

Lucic was reportedly arrested in Boston’s North End on Saturday morning a following domestic incident and is now facing an assault and battery charge.

The Bruins announced Lucic was placed on indefinite leave from the team following the arrest, saying in a statement: “The organization takes these matters very seriously, and we will work with the Lucic family to provide any support and assistance they may need.”

Lucic has been limited to just the first four games of this season. He had been placed on long term injured reserve and has not played for the past four weeks.

