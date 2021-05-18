Bruins National Anthem singer lifts spirits of kids, families impacted by cancer

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Bruins National Anthem singer stopped by an apartment complex Tuesday to belt out some tunes for families impacted by cancer.

Todd Angilly is known for singing the National Anthem at Fenway Park and the TD Garden but, he spent the day lifiting spirits outside of the Emerson Place Apartments in Boston.

“They sang the National Anthem, some songs that would be sung at like the Red Sox game, and talked to us quite a bit,” said Daxton Jesser.”And it was fun.”

The private concert was held for those staying at Christopher’s haven which is a home in Boston that is helping families stick together while going through cancer treatment.

“Our apartments offer a space where you bring the entire family — aunts, uncles, grandparents — to help heal and to receive the life saving treatments that they need,” Family Service Manager Catie MacWilliams

The kids got to enjoy a break from school to meet Angilly in person.

“I remember when I was younger, I’m like wow, wouldn’t it be so cool to sing the National Anthem,” Jesser said.

The event marked the organization’s 20th anniversary.

“Its not every day that you get a human like Todd to come and to sing and to share his gifts with us. There is not a better way for us to celebrate 20 years,” MacWilliams said.

