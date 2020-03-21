Bruins ownership establishes $1.5M fund for TD Garden employees

BOSTON (WHDH) - Bruins owners have established a $1.5 million fund for TD Garden employees out of work due to the postponed NHL season.

Team owner Jeremy Jacobs on Saturday announced The Jacobs Family Fund, which will compensate part-time game associates who are financially burdened while the remaining six games of the season are on hold.

The move comes after the Bruins were criticized for being the only team in the NHL that did not have a compensation plan for its employees following the coronavirus pandemic and suspension of the regular season.

“We thank our associates for their patience and understanding while we worked through the complexity of this unprecedented situation,” Jacobs said.

