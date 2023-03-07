BOSTON (WHDH) - Bruins players traded in hockey pucks for paddles Tuesday as they teamed up with fans for this year’s running of their annual charity table tennis tournament.

The fourth Pucks and Paddles event at the House of Blues in Boston helped raise money for Special Olympics Massachusetts and the Bruins Foundation.

For some of the Bruins’ top players, the event was a fun way to support an important cause.

“I think it’s probably one of the ones the fans enjoy the most and one of the ones we enjoy and we’re having fun,” Bruins forward Brad Marchand told reporters.

Players faced off against talent from 98.5 the Sports Hub and a handful of lucky bidders in the tournament.

Fans also got the chance to meet their favorite players and get autographs.

“It’s always fun to interact, especially with the kids,” Marchand said. “When we come out and we see them, they have so much fun.”

“It’s always the best part is to play and have a good time and have some conversation and take the time to get to know some of those kids and put a smile on their faces,” Bruins Captain Patrice Bergeron said.

The Pucks and Paddles program has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars since its start in 2018.

Speaking this week, players said giving back is something their team takes seriously.

“You want to give back to your community and you want to be involved,” Bergeron said. “It goes a long way.”

