Bruins place defenseman Charlie McAvoy on injured reserve

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins have placed star defenseman Charlie McAvoy on injured reserve, the team announced Monday.

McAvoy suffered a lower-body injury in the team’s win against the Washington Capitals on Dec. 23.

The 22-year-old defenseman has tallied 13 assists in 38 games this season.

General Manager Don Sweeney said defenseman Jeremy Lauzon has been recalled from Providence on an emergency basis.

Lauzon, who is also 22, skated in 16 games with the Bruins last season.

