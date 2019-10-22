Bruins place forward David Krejci on injured reserve

Boston Bruins' David Krejci (46) celebrates his go-ahead goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators in Boston, Saturday, March 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins placed forward David Krejci on injured reserve and recalled forward Anders Bjork from Providence on an emergency basis on Tuesday, the team announced.

Krejci has been sidelined since suffering an upper-body injury in the first period of a game against the Anaheim Ducks on Oct. 14.

The 33-year-old veteran has tallied 194 goals and 450 assists in 855 career games with the Bruins.

Bjork, 23, leads the Providence Bruins in scoring this season with three goals and five assists in seven games.

The 6-foot forward has appeared in 50 career NHL games with Boston, recording five goals and 10 assists.

