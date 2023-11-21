BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Bruins player Milan Lucic appeared in court Tuesday morning where he was arraigned on a charge of assault and battery, following his arrest over the weekend.

A not guilty plea was entered on the 35-year-old’s behalf as the prosecution laid out their case, reviewing a police report that described how officers were called to Lucic’s North End apartment on Saturday, Nov. 18, for what was described as an assault and battery incident around 1 a.m.

The report detailed how Lucic’s wife had reached out to authorities, and during her call, said her husband had attempted to choke her. According to the report, officers met with her in the apartment’s lobby and learned that the incident occurred after, sometime during the night, Lucic had come home and could not find his cell phone.

She said Lucic accused her of hiding the phone and demanded it back, and that when she told him she did not have it or know where it was, he grabbed her by the hair and pulled her backwards as she tried to walk away, stating that she “wasn’t going anywhere.”

The report also detailed how Lucic’s wife declined treatment and told police she had not been strangled when asked, after an officer spotted what appeared to be redness in her chest area. She also told police that she thought her husband had been consuming alcohol.

After speaking with her, police headed upstairs and met with Lucic, who they say appeared to have been drinking. The suspect also claimed nothing had happened.

While bringing Lucic into a bedroom to retrieve clothing, officers noted seeing a broken lamp on one of the nightstands and a small amount of broken glass on the floor, which Lucic claimed was broken shards of plastic. The 35-year-old was later booked at the Boston Police Department’s A-1 police station and was allowed out on bail.

On Tuesday morning, a not guilty plea was entered on Lucic’s behalf. The Bruins veteran player was allowed out on personal recognizance, with an order to refrain from drinking and to not abuse the alleged victim.

He is due back in court on Jan. 19. Lucic is also on indefinite leave of absence from the Bruins as the case continues.

After being arraigned on a domestic violence charge, @NHLBruins winger Milan Lucic leaves out a back door of the courthouse and refuses comment to @7News pic.twitter.com/Z89WNsTiEa — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) November 21, 2023

