Bruins players dress up as ‘Toy Story’ characters during Halloween visit to Boston Children’s Hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Bruins players — decked out in “Toy Story” costumes — met with patients at Boston’s Children’s Hospital during a special Halloween visit on Monday.

Patrice Bergeron rocked the Buzz Lightyear costume, Charlie McAvoy dressed as a giant alien, Danton Heinen was sheriff Woody, Torey Krug dressed as Mr. Potato Head, Charlie Coyle was Jessie, Matt Grzelcyk went as Forky, and David Pastrnak and Brandon Carlo donned Rex and Hamm outfits.

“Nothing spooky about this Halloween visit,” the team said in a tweet.

In a video shared by the team, one young boy took some time to teach Krug how to floss.

The Halloween visit was the first of many the Bruins make throughout the course of the season.

Learning the floss from our buddy Carlos.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/V5jFHM85kM — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 28, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)