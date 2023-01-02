BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Bruins players hit the ice at Fenway Park on Sunday ahead of their highly anticipated 2023 NHL Winter Classic match-up with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday afternoon.

Businesses in the area are expecting to be inundated with customers and shoppers who want to take in the atmosphere of having an outdoor hockey game at the iconic home of the Boston Red Sox.

At the Red Sox team store, the shelves are stocked with Boston Bruins and Winter Classic gear for fans who are heading to the area for the game.

Puck drop is slated for 2 p.m.

