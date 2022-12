BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Bruins players made their annual stops at Boston-area children’s hospitals to deliver toys in time for Christmas on Tuesday.

The players were wearing Santa beards and hats as they went through the hospital, visiting and delivering presents to kids who will be hospitalized for the holidays.

