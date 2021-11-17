BOSTON (WHDH) - Members of the Bruins players took over a Target in Boston on Wednesday to buy holiday gifts for hundreds of hospitalized children.

“It’s special. It speaks volume to the kind of guys that we have in the locker room,” captain Patrice Bergeron said. “I think everyone want to get involved and contribute.:

Defenseman Brandon Carlo added, “It brings a lot of happiness, so we’re happy to supply a little bit of that happiness.”

Video shared by the team showed players filling up their carts with an array of gifts as they took part in the annual tradition of shopping for those who are unable to celebrate the holidays at home with family.

Ho ho ho. 🎅



You know what time it is.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/eC8E4boKF1 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 17, 2021

