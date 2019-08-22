Bruins players hit the ice in Braintree to honor first responders

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of people packed the stands in Braintree to support those who serve and protect.

First responders from all over Massachusetts got an assist from some star Bruins players Thursday night at the second annual Hold the Line hockey game.

The foundation supports first responders and their families.

“It seemed like a great thing to do. To come and be a part of and learn more about and support” B’s defenseman Charlie McAvoy said. “So, that is why we are all here tonight.”

The idea for the event came out of a tragic loss two years ago.

Weymouth Sargeant Michael Chesna was killed in the line of duty, along Vera Adams who was just an innocent bystander.

Thursday, in a show of support for first responders across the nation, Chesna’s parents came out to drop the first puck.

Co-founder of the Thin Blue Line explained why she decided to help champion the cause.

She said that though he was off-duty, Sargeant Chesna took time at a birthday party to talk with her son who is living with autism.

“He was very patient. He was very kind,” she said. “He took the time to just sit and listen as my son just talked to him about bands, about music.”

She said that act of kindess became her inspiration to advocate for those who serve and protect.

“This is my thank you. I don’t know how else to say it and express it.” she said. “But I feel like, doing it this way, it benefits everybody.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)