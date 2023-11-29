WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Boston Bruins traded in their skates for shopping carts Wednesday morning as the team hit a local Target to buy toys for kids who are in local hospitals this holiday season.

The annual tradition continued in Watertown as players like David Pastrnak and Jeremy Swayman perused the aisles for gifts to give.

“I do have a list,” Pastrnak told 7NEWS. “I’m ready to deliver some Christmas spirit and get some toys for the kids. It’s a very little thing we can do to make a lot of kids happy and that’s why we’re glad to do it.”

He and his teammates spent the morning grabbing dolls, board games, and other items, checking off gifts from clipboards as they filled their shopping carts.

“I’m doing a lot of toys right now – a little Barbie setup here, a little basketball, I’ve got a Bruins T-shirt here, so all good stuff,” said B’s forward Trent Frederic as he surveyed his haul.

The crew’s ultimate goal: deliver the toys from their shopping spree to children at local Boston hospitals who are unable to spend the holidays with their families.

“It’s really special, seeing these kids light up and knowing how they support us from wherever they’re at in this world – it’s a special thing so I’m excited to give back,” goaltender Jeremy Swayman said.

All toys were purchased through donations from the players and the Boston Bruins Foundation.

