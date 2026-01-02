BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman and defenseman Charlie McAvoy will represent the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympic games in Milan.

Swayman, 27, has a .904 save percentage this season for the B’s through 28 games. Swayman was also on the U.S. roster for the Four Nations Faceoff last season.

McAvoy, 28, was also on the Four Nations Faceoff roster last year and has been with the Bruins since entering the league in 2017.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)