BOSTON (WHDH) - Bruins players showed their support for a former NHL player who came forward and said he was sexually assaulted.

In 2021, Kyle Beach, 31, filed a lawsuit anonymously against the Chicago Blackhawks and said former video coach Brad Aldrich assaulted him back in 2010.

He only revealed his identity last week in a televised interview.

In a press conference Tuesday, defenseman Brandon Carlo said he and the Bruins watched that interview as a team and they stand behind Beach.

“I think it was a great thing for all of us to do,” Carlo said. “Like I said, it was very courageous for him to come out and do all of this. He is not doing it for no reason, he is doing it to put a stop to things like this.”

Last week, the NHL announced that it had fined the Blackhawks $2 million for what the league described as “the organization’s inadequate internal procedures and insufficient and untimely response” relating to the team’s handling of ​alleged incidents of sexual misconduct involving Aldrich.

Several people who were working for the Blackhawks at the time of the assault have resigned after the results of the independent investigation were released.

Beach now plays professionally in Germany.

