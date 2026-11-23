BOSTON (WHDH) - A pair of Boston Bruins players were at the Perkins School for the Blind on Sunday, where they tried their hand at goalball — an adaptive sport for those living with blindness and other vision issues.

To ensure fairness, all players wear blackout eye shades. The objective is simple, teams of three take turns rolling a ball across the court in the hopes of getting it into the opposing goal. The ball is equipped with bells so players attempt to track it with their hearing.

Bruins forward Tanner Jeannot said it was a good workout.

“It was good exercise to rely on those senses that you don’t rely on more,” he said.

The Perkins goal ball team is part of the Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind (EAAB). The Perkins goalball season typically runs from January through mid-March. Players, who call themselves the Perkins Towerhawks, practice two times a week, and travel to compete in a tournament at the end of the season.

To learn more and support, visit Perkins.org/SportsForAll

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