BOSTON (WHDH) - Bruins prospects took a break from the ice Wednesday afternoon to participate in three events in the Greater Boston area as part of the team’s 16th annual development camp.

“It feels great just to kind of give back to the community and to be able to do this, we’re just super grateful in the spot that we’re in now so it feels good to give back,” said Trevor Kuntar, a Bruins 2020 third-round pick.

One group of players made the trip to the Greater Boston food bank to help pack for a mobile market that provides free food to low-income populations.

The prospects will return to the ice Thursday and finish camp on Friday with a full squad scrimmage.

