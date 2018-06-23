ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Bruins defensemen Charlie McAvoy and New York Ranger winger Chris Kreider put competition aside Saturday for a good cause.

McAvoy and Kreider took part in Slap Out Epilepsy in Andover, a charity hockey clinic benefiting the Epilepsy Foundation of New England.

“To come here today and to see a lot of things getting auctioned off and to raise some money for a great cause. I’m happy to be here,” McAvoy said.

The cause is close to Kreider’s heart who has a cousin living with epilepsy.

“Beyond my cousin having trouble with it, it’s an initiative that doesn’t get enough funding,” he said. “There’s not enough awareness and it’s something that impacts one in 26 people.”

This was the first year for the event and organizers said it went so well, they’ll probably have it again next year.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)