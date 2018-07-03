Bruins re-sign forward Sean Kuraly to 3-year deal

BOSTON (AP) – The Boston Bruins have re-signed forward Sean Kuraly to a three-year deal.

The contract has an annual cap hit of $1.275 million, the team said.

Kuraly scored six goals last season, his first full season in the NHL. He had two goals and a pair of assists in the playoffs.

Also Tuesday, the Bruins signed forward Anton Bildh to a two-way contract that would pay him $650,000 in the NHL. He had 11 goals and 15 assists with Providence of the AHL last season.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)