Bruins sign goaltender Jaroslav Halak to contract extension

Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) makes a save during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Boston, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins have signed goaltender Jaroslav Halak to a one-year contract extension, the team announced Friday.

Halak, 34, will earn $2.25 million during the 2020-21 season, according to Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney.

Halak has played in 31 games with Boston in 2019-20, compiling an 18-6-6 record with three shutouts, a 2.39 goals-against average, and a .919 save percentage.

The Bratislava, Slovakia, native signed with the Bruins as a free agent in the summer of 2018.

