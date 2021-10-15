BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins have signed star defenseman Charlie McAvoy to an eight-year contract extension worth $76 million, the team announced Friday.

The 23-year-old blueliner’s new deal is the richest in team history and will pay him an average of $9.5 million per year.

The annual cap hit makes McAvoy the third-highest paid defenseman in the NHL, behind only Erik Karlsson of the San Jose Sharks and Drew Doughty of the Los Angeles Kings.

In four seasons with the Bruins, McAvoy has tallied 24 goals and 98 assists in 235 regular-season games. In 65 playoff games, he has added 5 goals and 27 assists.

McAvoy ranks second among all defenseman in plus-minus with a plus-80 rating since 2017.

The Long Beach, New York, native was Boston’s 14th overall pick in 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

He played is college hockey at Boston University.

