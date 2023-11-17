BOSTON (WHDH) - Bruins star Matt Grzelcyk recently paid a visit to a survivor of the shootings in Lewiston, Maine, spending time with 16-year-old Gavin Robitaille while Robitaille recovered at Mass General Hospital.

While Robitaille was recently released from the hospital and had returned home as of Thursday, his family says he still has a long road ahead.

Grzelcyk spoke to 7NEWS, in the meantime, saying the hour he spent with Robitaille was just as special for him as it was for Robitaille.

“Obviously, it’s a terrible tragedy what happened,” Grzelcyk said.

Robitaille was shot in the arm on Oct. 25.

Grzelcyk said the Bruins heard Robitaille might be a Boston sports team and said the team thought a visit “might put a smile on his face a little bit, not only for him but his mom who was there visiting as well.”

“They are obviously going through a very tough time right now, but just to be there and let them know the whole team and community supports him,” Grzelcyk said.

He continued, saying the family is “in unbelievable spirits” and saying it was an honor to be asked to visit.

“I know how important it is to give back to the community,” Grzelcyk said. “So, I was happy to be asked.”

Robitaille, a high school sophomore, will need several additional surgeries on his shattered arm.

There is no doubt, though, that Grzelcyk’s visit gave him a boost.

“Simple meeting to just introduce myself and let him know that the whole team is thinking of him and his family,” Grzelcyk said. “I think that was really important and the jersey and other things, that was just the cherry on top.”

Grzelcyk, who is currently recovering from an injury, was able to visit Robitaille while the rest of the Bruins were out of town on a recent road trip. He gave Robitaille a signed jersey and a swag bag during his visit.

