Bruins stars hold socially distant Halloween celebration for Boys and Girls Club of Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Some Boston Bruins are celebrating Halloween early this year by trading in the usual trick-or-treating for some stick-or-treat.

Charlie Coyle and Chris Wagner played some socially distant games with kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Boston Monday afternoon.

The two participated in pumpkin painting and a number of other Halloween themed activities.

They said that even though things look a little different this year, they were still glad to be a part of the celebration.

“It was fun,” Coyle said. “You gotta make the most of every situation and here we are still having a great time with the kids.”

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross also got in on the fun and said, “Charlie and Chris, thanks for the hockey lessons. I scored one or two goals. I did!”

He commended the Bruins’ organization for their continued dedication to the community but, Wagner said that is just what they do.

“At the end of the day, it’s about caring and loving one another, and showing a message of unity especially in times like this,” he said.

