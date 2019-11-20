Bruins stars shop for toys to brighten holiday season for hundreds of sick children

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Boston Bruins were at the Walmart in Saugus Wednesday, shopping for toys to gift to children who are unable to celebrate the holidays at home this year.

Players filled shopping carts with toys and other gifts that they will then deliver to more than 600 children at local hospitals.

“This is probably the thing we look forward to the most throughout the year,” left winger Brad Marchand said.

The toys were purchased with funds donated from the players themselves and the Boston Bruins Foundation.

“Finding that time a few weeks before Christmas to get some toys for the kids, you know, I think obviously if a child or anybody has to spend the holidays in the hospital, it’s tough,” B’s goalie Tukka Rask said. “We just try to do whatever we can to help and kind of cheer them up. So, it’s a great tradition.”

The toys will be delivered just before Christmas but for now, the players are making their lists and checking them twice.

“It will make us feel good but even better when we hand out those toys and gifts to the children and families who probably won’t be able to be home for Christmas,” defenseman Zdeno Chara said.

