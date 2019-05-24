Bruins superfan battling cancer surprised with Stanley Cup tickets

A Boston Bruins superfan who is battling cancer was surprised with Stanley Cup Final tickets at a Dunkin’ in Stoughton on Friday.

Shannon McCarthy, of Stoughton, was brought to tears when she was greeted at the front door by a Dunkin’ mascot bearing B’s tickets to Game 1 at the TD Garden.

“This is overwhelming,” she said. “This is a crazy, crazy day.”

McCarthy made headlines when she decided to postpone her upcoming surgery until after the Stanley Cup Finals are over.

“I have a huge surgery but I told my surgeon that I had to postpone anything until the Cup is over,” she said. “I had to. It’s just the way it goes.”

McCarthy said she has one other Bruins dream — she wants to wave the Bruins flag before a game.