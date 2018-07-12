Bruins taking applications to replace iconic anthem singer Rene Rancourt

Rene Rancourt pumps his fist after singing the national anthem before the start of an NHL hockey game between the Boston Bruins and the Edmonton Oilers in Boston, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins are now taking applications to find a replacement for iconic national anthem singer Rene Rancourt.

Rancourt retired this past season after more than 40 years of singing in front of Boston fans.

There will no longer be a signature fist-pump following the anthem, but now someone else will get a chance to leave their mark.

The team will hold auditions on Aug. 5. Applications must be submitted by Aug. 1.

Several singers will be selected and rotated during the upcoming season, according to the team.

Those who are interested can apply by clicking here.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)