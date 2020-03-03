Bruins tents fill City Hall Plaza as Disney Plus films live-action movie in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Bruins fans weren’t tailgating Monday in City Hall Plaza — it was actually a movie set.

Bruins tents were set up throughout the plaza as Disney Plus filmed scenes for the original live-action movie “Godmothered.”

Filming of the movie has taken place at several locations throughout the city since January.

“Godmothered” stars Isla Fisher, who plays a hopeless mother working at a Boston news station. In the movie, her fairy godmother-in-training sets out to help her.

