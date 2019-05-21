Bruins to hold intrasquad scrimmage in front of fans at Garden ahead of Stanley Cup Final

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40), of Finland, is congratulated after the team's 5-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals, Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (WHDH) - In an effort to stay sharp amid a 10-day layoff leading up to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, the Boston Bruins will hold an intrasquad scrimmage at TD Garden on Thursday night.

The scrimmage is a ticketed event that is open to the public, with doors opening at 6 p.m. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. Concessions will be available for fans and all kids will receive free popcorn.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Boston Bruins Foundation, the team said in a press release.

Tickets for the scrimmage, which will be available online and cost $20, go on sale on Tuesday at 3 p.m. Parking in the North Station Garage will only cost $10.

The Bruins will face off with either the St. Louis Blues or San Jose Sharks in the Final. The series will open up on Memorial Day in Boston.

