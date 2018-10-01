Bruins’ Torey Krug to miss at least 3 weeks with ankle injury

Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug during the second period of an NHL hockey preseason game in Boston, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug will miss at least three weeks due to a left ankle injury that he suffered in a preseason game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Krug, who left the game in the first period, will be re-evaluated in about three weeks, the Bruins announced Monday.

The 27-year-old broke the same ankle in the playoffs last spring.

Matt Grzelcyk and Urho Vaakanainen are both candidates to replace Krug in the lineup.

Boston opens regular season play on Wednesday against the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals.

