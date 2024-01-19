Bruins player Milan Lucic appeared in court via Zoom Friday for a pre-trial hearing over allegations of domestic violence.

Last year, Lucic pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault and battery after he was arrested by Boston Police at his North End apartment on Saturday, Nov. 18.

A police report from the incident detailed how a family member had reached out to authorities, and during her call, said Lucic had attempted to choke her. According to the report, officers met with the family member in the apartment’s lobby and learned that the incident occurred after, sometime during the night, Lucic came home and could not find his cell phone.

The family member said Lucic accused her of hiding the phone and demanded it back. When she told him she did not have it or know where it was, the police report said Lucic grabbed the family member by the hair and pulled her backwards as she tried to walk away, stating that she “wasn’t going anywhere.”

The report detailed how the family member declined treatment and told police she had not been strangled when asked after an officer spotted what appeared to be redness in her chest area. She also told police that she thought Lucic had been consuming alcohol.

After speaking with the family member, police headed upstairs and met with Lucic, who they said appeared to have been drinking. The suspect also claimed nothing had happened.

While bringing Lucic into a bedroom to retrieve clothing, officers noted seeing a broken lamp on one of the nightstands and a small amount of broken glass on the floor, which Lucic claimed was broken shards of plastic. The 35-year-old was later booked at the Boston Police Department’s A-1 police station and was allowed out on bail.

The Bruins placed Lucic on indefinite leave following his arrest.

Lucic is next due in court on February 16. If convicted he could be sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison.

